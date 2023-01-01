Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

63,885 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10042161
  • Stock #: WP20624A
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E49C091812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # WP20624A
  • Mileage 63,885 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

