Experience pure American muscle in this exceptional 2010 Ford Mustang GT, a car that blends raw power, bold style, and modern comfort into one unforgettable ride. Dressed in Torch Red, this Mustang instantly captures attention, while the matching Red Leather interior creates a rare, performance-inspired atmosphere thats both aggressive and refined. This color combination is not just strikingits a statement.

Beneath the hood lies Fords legendary 4.6L V8 engine, delivering exhilarating power and the deep, iconic rumble that Mustang enthusiasts crave. Paired with a crisp 5-speed manual transmission, every shift feels mechanical, engaging, and truly connected to the road. Whether youre cruising the highway or carving through backroads, this GT offers a driving experience thats as thrilling as it is timeless.

Step inside and youll find a cockpit built for comfort just as much as performance. Heated red leather seats keep you warm on cold mornings, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stay connected, take calls, and stream your favorite music with ease. The interiors bold stitching, detailed gauges, and classic Mustang styling create a space thats sporty, immersive, and unmistakably iconic.

This Mustang GT comes equipped with more than just good looks and strong performanceits been thoughtfully outfitted with desirable features and modern conveniences, making it an ideal choice for both collectors and daily drivers. The car has been well cared for, and it shows in every detail, from the shine of the paint to the condition of the leather.

If youre searching for a Mustang that stands out from the crowd, one that combines heritage, power, and personality, this 2010 Ford Mustang GT 5-speed manual is the perfect match. Turn the key, hear that V8 roar to life, and get ready to fall in love with driving all over again.

2010 Ford Mustang

198,000 KM

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang

GT **5 SPEED MANUAL-RED LEATHER**

13317893

2010 Ford Mustang

GT **5 SPEED MANUAL-RED LEATHER**

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
VIN 1ZVBP8CH1A5178795

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 178795
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
3.55 Axle Ratio
Battery Saver
Pwr steering
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless fuel fill
4.6L OHC 24-valve V8 engine

Interior

Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
Door Map Pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Auxiliary pwr point
Driver footrest
(2) cup holders
Ambient Lighting
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
Front centre console w/armrest & lockable storage
Bright foot pedals
Bright chrome register surrounds
Chrome accent door speaker surrounds
Leather wrapped park brake handle
Centre-mounted dome lamp
50/50 split/fold-flat rear bench seat
6-gauge instrument cluster -inc: MyColour adjustable backlighting

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr mirrors
Front fog lamps
Automatic on/off headlamps
Sequential LED tail lamps
Colour-keyed mirrors

Safety

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat side-impact airbags
Side intrusion door beams
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag occupancy sensor

Seating

Driver seat position sensor

Trim

Unique pony grille & fender badges

Convenience

Complex reflector halogen headlamps w/integrated turn lamps

Additional Features

crash severity sensor
load-limiting retractors
Satin aluminum instrument panels
Pleated sew style front door panel insert
Bright chrome door release handles
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners
front BeltMinder
Stainless steel dual exhaust system w/3.5 tips
17 mini spare wheel w/tire

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2010 Ford Mustang