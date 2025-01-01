$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang
GT **5 SPEED MANUAL-RED LEATHER**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 178795
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience pure American muscle in this exceptional 2010 Ford Mustang GT, a car that blends raw power, bold style, and modern comfort into one unforgettable ride. Dressed in Torch Red, this Mustang instantly captures attention, while the matching Red Leather interior creates a rare, performance-inspired atmosphere thats both aggressive and refined. This color combination is not just strikingits a statement.
Beneath the hood lies Fords legendary 4.6L V8 engine, delivering exhilarating power and the deep, iconic rumble that Mustang enthusiasts crave. Paired with a crisp 5-speed manual transmission, every shift feels mechanical, engaging, and truly connected to the road. Whether you're cruising the highway or carving through backroads, this GT offers a driving experience thats as thrilling as it is timeless.
Step inside and youll find a cockpit built for comfort just as much as performance. Heated red leather seats keep you warm on cold mornings, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stay connected, take calls, and stream your favorite music with ease. The interiors bold stitching, detailed gauges, and classic Mustang styling create a space thats sporty, immersive, and unmistakably iconic.
This Mustang GT comes equipped with more than just good looks and strong performanceits been thoughtfully outfitted with desirable features and modern conveniences, making it an ideal choice for both collectors and daily drivers. The car has been well cared for, and it shows in every detail, from the shine of the paint to the condition of the leather.
If youre searching for a Mustang that stands out from the crowd, one that combines heritage, power, and personality, this 2010 Ford Mustang GT 5-speed manual is the perfect match. Turn the key, hear that V8 roar to life, and get ready to fall in love with driving all over again.
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
