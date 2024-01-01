Menu
Account
Sign In
TRADE IN SPECIAL! CLEAN, IN PERFECT CONDITION. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, 5-PASSENGER, REAR CUPHOLDERS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Readers Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2010LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #2010LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #RangeRoverSportLux #2010RangeRover #LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #2010RangeRoverSportLux #Toronto #TorontoLandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #GTALandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #TorontoRangeRoverSportLux #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioLandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #GTA #Ontario #2010SportLux Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport LUX, 4WD, Navi, SunRoof, Sensors, HeatedSeats

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport LUX, 4WD, Navi, SunRoof, Sensors, HeatedSeats

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

  1. 11027078
  2. 11027078
  3. 11027078
  4. 11027078
  5. 11027078
  6. 11027078
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12702
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN SPECIAL! CLEAN, IN PERFECT CONDITION. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, 5-PASSENGER, REAR CUPHOLDERS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2010LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #2010LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #RangeRoverSportLux #2010RangeRover #LandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #2010RangeRoverSportLux #Toronto #TorontoLandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #GTALandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #TorontoRangeRoverSportLux #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioLandRoverRangeRoverSportLux #GTA #Ontario #2010SportLux Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Digital clock
glove box
Driver foot rest
Split-folding rear seats
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear Cupholders
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
SENSORS
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

Used 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Leather, HeatedSeats, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Leather, HeatedSeats, Bluetooth 116,000 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive, AWD, M-SportPkg, HeadsUpDisply, Navi, Sunroof, BackUpCam MassageSeat for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive, AWD, M-SportPkg, HeadsUpDisply, Navi, Sunroof, BackUpCam MassageSeat 142,000 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV, BackUpCam, SatelliteRadio, HeatedSeats, NoAccident for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue SV, BackUpCam, SatelliteRadio, HeatedSeats, NoAccident 112,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
Video Calls
Home Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BELL AUTO INC.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

1-877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-378-8581

Alternate Numbers
416-736-8880
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

Contact Seller
2010 Land Rover Range Rover