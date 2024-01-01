Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS2YB5A29A6300943,AWD, ALLOY WHEELS,  ABS Traction Ctrl., Dark Grey on Dark Grey, Front Arm Rests, Cruise Ctrl., Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Dual Air bags, AUX/CD Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., CARFAX Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2010 Suzuki SX4

116,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Suzuki SX4

AWD|ALLOY WHEELS|AUTOMATIC

2010 Suzuki SX4

AWD|ALLOY WHEELS|AUTOMATIC

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YB5A29A6300943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 300943
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS2YB5A29A6300943,AWD, ALLOY WHEELS,  ABS Traction Ctrl., Dark Grey on Dark Grey, Front Arm Rests, Cruise Ctrl., Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Dual Air bags, AUX/CD Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., CARFAX Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Suzuki SX4