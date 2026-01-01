Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 237K, 3.0L I6 281HP, AWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CLEAN CARFAX, Volvo SAFETY, AMAZING SERVICE HISTORY, AC, Bluetooth, Power and Memory Drivers Seat, Heated seats and mirrors, Leather interior, BlindSpot (BLIS), Dual climate control, Downhill Decent Control, Auto-Climate, Premium sound system, Moonroof, Fold-down rear seats (goes totally flat!!), Traction control, ABS, and much much more ..<br><br>2010 Volvo XC70 T3.2 AWD Luxury Wagon | Safe, Powerful, All-Weather Ready<br><br>The perfect blend of luxury, safety, and performance. This wagon is powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 paired with Volvo s renowned All-Wheel Drive, making it ideal for all seasons and road conditions.<br><br>Highlights & Features:<br> 3.2L I6 Engine Strong, smooth power<br> AWD (All-Wheel Drive) Excellent in snow, rain, and rough roads<br> Automatic Transmission<br> Leather Interior Comfortable and upscale<br> Heated Front Seats Perfect for cold weather<br> Power Front Seats with memory<br> Dual-Zone Climate Control<br> Premium Sound System<br> Sunroof / Moonroof<br> Roof Rails Ready for bikes, skis, or cargo box<br> Large Cargo Area with fold-down rear seats<br> Volvo Safety Features:<br>o Stability & Traction Control<br>o Side Curtain Airbags<br>o Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)<br>o Volvo s legendary crash safety<br><br>Why the XC70?<br><br>This is one of Volvo s most versatile vehicles comfortable enough for daily driving, rugged enough for winter and road trips, and built to last. The I6 engine offers noticeably more power than the standard models while still delivering a smooth ride.<br><br>Clean title. Well-maintained. A great option for families, commuters, or anyone who wants a reliable luxury AWD wagon.<br><br><br>Few other WAGONS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.<br><br>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada! <br>To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at: <br><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS>https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS</a> Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu<br><br>All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).<br><br>Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/</a><br><br>We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: <a href=https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/>https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/</a><br><br>We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in! <br><br>A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.<br><br>A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! <br><br>AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.<br><br>Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.<br><br>Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.<br>

2010 Volvo XC70

237,123 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Volvo XC70

3.2L AWD WAGON

Watch This Vehicle
14060358

2010 Volvo XC70

3.2L AWD WAGON

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
237,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4982BZ0A1075622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2367
  • Mileage 237,123 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 237K, 3.0L I6 281HP, AWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CLEAN CARFAX, Volvo SAFETY, AMAZING SERVICE HISTORY, AC, Bluetooth, Power and Memory Drivers Seat, Heated seats and mirrors, Leather interior, BlindSpot (BLIS), Dual climate control, Downhill Decent Control, Auto-Climate, Premium sound system, Moonroof, Fold-down rear seats (goes totally flat!!), Traction control, ABS, and much much more ..

2010 Volvo XC70 T3.2 AWD Luxury Wagon | Safe, Powerful, All-Weather Ready

The perfect blend of luxury, safety, and performance. This wagon is powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 paired with Volvo s renowned All-Wheel Drive, making it ideal for all seasons and road conditions.

Highlights & Features:
3.2L I6 Engine Strong, smooth power
AWD (All-Wheel Drive) Excellent in snow, rain, and rough roads
Automatic Transmission
Leather Interior Comfortable and upscale
Heated Front Seats Perfect for cold weather
Power Front Seats with memory
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Sunroof / Moonroof
Roof Rails Ready for bikes, skis, or cargo box
Large Cargo Area with fold-down rear seats
Volvo Safety Features:
o Stability & Traction Control
o Side Curtain Airbags
o Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
o Volvo s legendary crash safety

Why the XC70?

This is one of Volvo s most versatile vehicles comfortable enough for daily driving, rugged enough for winter and road trips, and built to last. The I6 engine offers noticeably more power than the standard models while still delivering a smooth ride.

Clean title. Well-maintained. A great option for families, commuters, or anyone who wants a reliable luxury AWD wagon.


Few other WAGONS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Woodgrain interior accents
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover

Exterior

Chrome window trim
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails

Safety

3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Suspension

Independent front suspension classification

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Seatbelt Pretensioners
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3 REAR HEADRESTS
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
6 WHEEL SPOKES
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN FLOOR STORAGE
REAR SKID PLATE(S)
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
HD RADIO RADIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
40-20-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
REAR ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TWO-TONE FRONT BUMPER COLOR
TWO-TONE REAR BUMPER COLOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 129,841 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium 153,318 KM $8,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 227,495 KM $7,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AJS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416.500.XXXX

(click to show)

416.500.5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2010 Volvo XC70