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2010 Volvo XC70
3.2L AWD WAGON
2010 Volvo XC70
3.2L AWD WAGON
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
237,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4982BZ0A1075622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2367
- Mileage 237,123 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 237K, 3.0L I6 281HP, AWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CLEAN CARFAX, Volvo SAFETY, AMAZING SERVICE HISTORY, AC, Bluetooth, Power and Memory Drivers Seat, Heated seats and mirrors, Leather interior, BlindSpot (BLIS), Dual climate control, Downhill Decent Control, Auto-Climate, Premium sound system, Moonroof, Fold-down rear seats (goes totally flat!!), Traction control, ABS, and much much more ..
2010 Volvo XC70 T3.2 AWD Luxury Wagon | Safe, Powerful, All-Weather Ready
The perfect blend of luxury, safety, and performance. This wagon is powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 paired with Volvo s renowned All-Wheel Drive, making it ideal for all seasons and road conditions.
Highlights & Features:
3.2L I6 Engine Strong, smooth power
AWD (All-Wheel Drive) Excellent in snow, rain, and rough roads
Automatic Transmission
Leather Interior Comfortable and upscale
Heated Front Seats Perfect for cold weather
Power Front Seats with memory
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Sunroof / Moonroof
Roof Rails Ready for bikes, skis, or cargo box
Large Cargo Area with fold-down rear seats
Volvo Safety Features:
o Stability & Traction Control
o Side Curtain Airbags
o Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
o Volvo s legendary crash safety
Why the XC70?
This is one of Volvo s most versatile vehicles comfortable enough for daily driving, rugged enough for winter and road trips, and built to last. The I6 engine offers noticeably more power than the standard models while still delivering a smooth ride.
Clean title. Well-maintained. A great option for families, commuters, or anyone who wants a reliable luxury AWD wagon.
Few other WAGONS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
2010 Volvo XC70 T3.2 AWD Luxury Wagon | Safe, Powerful, All-Weather Ready
The perfect blend of luxury, safety, and performance. This wagon is powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 paired with Volvo s renowned All-Wheel Drive, making it ideal for all seasons and road conditions.
Highlights & Features:
3.2L I6 Engine Strong, smooth power
AWD (All-Wheel Drive) Excellent in snow, rain, and rough roads
Automatic Transmission
Leather Interior Comfortable and upscale
Heated Front Seats Perfect for cold weather
Power Front Seats with memory
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Sunroof / Moonroof
Roof Rails Ready for bikes, skis, or cargo box
Large Cargo Area with fold-down rear seats
Volvo Safety Features:
o Stability & Traction Control
o Side Curtain Airbags
o Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
o Volvo s legendary crash safety
Why the XC70?
This is one of Volvo s most versatile vehicles comfortable enough for daily driving, rugged enough for winter and road trips, and built to last. The I6 engine offers noticeably more power than the standard models while still delivering a smooth ride.
Clean title. Well-maintained. A great option for families, commuters, or anyone who wants a reliable luxury AWD wagon.
Few other WAGONS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Woodgrain interior accents
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Seatbelt Pretensioners
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3 REAR HEADRESTS
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
6 WHEEL SPOKES
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN FLOOR STORAGE
REAR SKID PLATE(S)
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
HD RADIO RADIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
40-20-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
REAR ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TWO-TONE FRONT BUMPER COLOR
TWO-TONE REAR BUMPER COLOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2010 Volvo XC70