<p>Fully Loaded! Spacious Smooth & Reliable All Wheel Drive Family Hauler! All the Bells and Whistles. 7 Passenger Seating! Rear Seat DVD Player, Heated Front Seats, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Backup Camera plus much more! No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!</p>

2011 Acura MDX

163,161 KM

$12,786

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,786

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,161KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H67BH004907

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,161 KM

Fully Loaded! Spacious Smooth & Reliable All Wheel Drive Family Hauler! All the Bells and Whistles. 7 Passenger Seating! Rear Seat DVD Player, Heated Front Seats, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Backup Camera plus much more! No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,786

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2011 Acura MDX