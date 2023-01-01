Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699891048947_21708303760433822 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

266,997 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans |2500| 144"|

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans |2500| 144"|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 10781730
  2. 10781730
  3. 10781730
  4. 10781730
  5. 10781730
  6. 10781730
  7. 10781730
  8. 10781730
  9. 10781730
  10. 10781730
  11. 10781730
  12. 10781730
  13. 10781730
  14. 10781730
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
266,997KM
Used
VIN WD3BE7CC3B5574407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 266,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Jack
Front stabilizer bar
180-amp alternator
Rear tow hook
Battery disconnect

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Airbag
3-point front seat belts
Tire pressure monitoring lamp

Interior

Locking glove box
cargo compartment lamp
Tilt & telescoping steering column

Exterior

Tinted windshield glass
Steel spare wheel
All-season tires
Front mud flaps

Additional Features

Hinged Lid for Centre Stack Bin
Sliding Door Assist Handle
Rear mud flaps
Front passenger airbag
Front ashtray w/lighter
Right Rear Door Assist Handle
Pwr door locks w/remote keyless entry
5 Front Speakers
100-amp battery
Reinforced shock absorbers
270 degree opening rear hinged doors
Heat-insulating glass w/windshield band
3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged V6 BlueTEC diesel engine
NAFTA trailer socket wiring
Straight to rear exhaust
LT245/75R16 tires
Manual exterior mirror
Right sliding door
Aux fuel sending unit
Electric pwr aux heater
No cargo partition
5-speed automatic transmission w/start-off assist
8850# GVWR
16 x 6.5 steel wheels
2-stage sliding side door
Assist handle for inner seat
Assist handle w/partition
Left rear door assist handles
Acceleration skid control
Adaptive electronic stability program -inc: electronic brake force distribution
roll over mitigation
roll over intervention
load adaptive control
enhanced understeering control
144 wheel base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans |2500| 144
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans |2500| 144"| 266,997 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Audi Q7 |Quattro| for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Audi Q7 |Quattro| 132,500 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion |Hybrid| for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Ford Fusion |Hybrid| 192,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter