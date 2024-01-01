Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTKKU4B41B1008621, AM/FM Stereo/AUX/USB/CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Steering Wheel-mounted audio cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Anti-lock Brakes, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2011 Scion xD

93,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Scion xD

AUTOMATIC

2011 Scion xD

AUTOMATIC

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKKU4B41B1008621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 008621
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTKKU4B41B1008621, AM/FM Stereo/AUX/USB/CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Steering Wheel-mounted audio cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Anti-lock Brakes, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Scion xD