<p>CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!! </p><p><br></p><p>1 OWNER SUV!! NO ACCIDENTS!! ONLY 97,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! 3.5L V6!! **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** FULL POWER OPTIONS!! **7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING!!** DEEP TINTED WINDOWS!! RUNS AMAZING!! AFFORDABLE FAMILY SUV!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE!! BEST BANG FOR YOUR HARD EARNED BUCK!! </p><p><br></p><p>SHOP AND COMPARE!! **SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE**!! </p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! <br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<br></p>

2012 Ford Explorer

97,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Explorer

4WD-7 PASSENGER-CERTIFIED-ONLY 97,000KM-1 OWNER

13486781

2012 Ford Explorer

4WD-7 PASSENGER-CERTIFIED-ONLY 97,000KM-1 OWNER

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,000KM
VIN 1FMHK8B88CGA75860

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!!


1 OWNER SUV!! NO ACCIDENTS!! ONLY 97,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! 3.5L V6!! **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** FULL POWER OPTIONS!! **7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING!!** DEEP TINTED WINDOWS!! RUNS AMAZING!! AFFORDABLE FAMILY SUV!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE!! BEST BANG FOR YOUR HARD EARNED BUCK!!


SHOP AND COMPARE!! **SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE**!!


FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Safety

Hill Descent Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SOS post crash alert system
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Dual front-seat side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Electric pwr assist steering
58-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Hill hold w/start assist
Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
Rear recovery hooks
175-amp alternator
3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential

Chrome Door Handles
Trailer Sway Control
Mini spare tire
Black door handles
Black roof rack
Body-colour spoiler
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
LED taillamps
Black wheel lip mouldings
Acoustic laminated windshield glass
2 speed rear window wiper
2nd & 3rd row privacy glass
Fixed glass liftgate w/chrome applique
Black lower bodyside cladding
Bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
Black folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors
Foundry grey painted grille

Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Sunglass Holder
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Coat hooks
Belt-Minder
Cargo hooks
Front/rear embossed scuff plates
Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
2nd row 60/40 fold-flat split-folding rear bench seat w/fixed seat tracks
3rd row 50/50 split-fold-flat rear bench seat w/fixed seat tracks
Driver/front passenger seatback map pockets
Dark Galvano appliques
Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors
Manual air conditioning -inc: air filtration system
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side 1-touch down

storage bin

Roof mounted antenna

energy management system
(1) rear cargo area
(1) 2nd row
1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners
2nd & 3rd row
Floor console -inc: armrest
Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights
Safety Canopy system for 1st
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row
Dark slate metallic centre-stack
MyFord -inc: analogue fuel/speedometer/tachometer display
P245/65R17 all-season BSW tires
17 steel wheels
4.2 colour LCD display for odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life
4.2 colour LCD display in centre-stack

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2012 Ford Explorer