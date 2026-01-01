$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Explorer
4WD-7 PASSENGER-CERTIFIED-ONLY 97,000KM-1 OWNER
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!!
1 OWNER SUV!! NO ACCIDENTS!! ONLY 97,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! 3.5L V6!! **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** FULL POWER OPTIONS!! **7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING!!** DEEP TINTED WINDOWS!! RUNS AMAZING!! AFFORDABLE FAMILY SUV!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE!! BEST BANG FOR YOUR HARD EARNED BUCK!!
SHOP AND COMPARE!! **SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE**!!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
