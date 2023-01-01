Menu
2012 Ford F-150

128,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

|4WD|SuperCrew|145"|XLT|

2012 Ford F-150

|4WD|SuperCrew|145"|XLT|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495128
  • Stock #: A76450
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9CFA76450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Interior

Speed Control
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts
outboard pre-tensioners
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
obsidian vanes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
