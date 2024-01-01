Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, 1 owner with extensive dealer service, well equipped with 4WD, heated power leather seats, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, sunroof and more, rare vehicle with legendary Honda quality.</p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

295,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

EXL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

EXL 4WD

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1708450339
  2. 1708450343
  3. 1708450346
  4. 1708450350
  5. 1708450354
  6. 1708450357
  7. 1708450360
  8. 1708450363
  9. 1708450367
  10. 1708450370
  11. 1708450373
  12. 1708450376
  13. 1708450380
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
295,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5J6TF2H56CL800404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 295,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, 1 owner with extensive dealer service, well equipped with 4WD, heated power leather seats, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, sunroof and more, rare vehicle with legendary Honda quality.

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2017 Honda Civic for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic 229,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Legacy LIMITED for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru Legacy LIMITED 277,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 F Sport for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Lexus IS 250 F Sport 288,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord Crosstour