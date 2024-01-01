$9,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Accord Crosstour
EXL 4WD
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
295,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5J6TF2H56CL800404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 295,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, 1 owner with extensive dealer service, well equipped with 4WD, heated power leather seats, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, sunroof and more, rare vehicle with legendary Honda quality.
LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
