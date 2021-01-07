Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

266,650 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

266,650KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 786190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Sporty, Roomy, Economical Compact Hatchback. Power Windows and Locks. Keyless Entry. New brakes just installed. Comes with Winter tires on wheels! Runs and drives good. Disclosure: This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Winter Tires
CD Player

