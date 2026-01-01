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<p>2012 MERCEDES-BENZ C350 COUPE - FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM - HEATED SEATS - AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO -SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 COUPE-AMG SPORT PKG-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14403310

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 COUPE-AMG SPORT PKG-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGJ5HB6CF824381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ C350 COUPE - FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM - HEATED SEATS - AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO -SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
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$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class