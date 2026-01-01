$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C350 COUPE-AMG SPORT PKG-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C350 COUPE-AMG SPORT PKG-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ C350 COUPE - FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM - HEATED SEATS - AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO -SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-252-1919