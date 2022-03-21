Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

164,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
416-291-5559

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672765
  • Stock #: T-578
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB1CA667949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived and right on time. PreOwned Certified ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED ( Safety included no admin fees or hidden extra charges)

Take a long hard look at this 2 owner Luxury import Sedan. Absolutely loaded 2 key fobs new pirelli Italian tires double glass panoramic sunroof Nav-Cam CarPlay Bluetooth premium sound audio system. Light gray leather Interior is pristine very well cared for mature pride of ownership showed all through. 
4matic AWD system will make sure to keep you and your loved ones safe and in control all 4 seasons long. Priced inclusive of Safety ( new brakes new tires and full synthetic  oil change all at no extra charge). Arrive in style and profile today. We offer full financing option in person or online. 

VIST US ONLINE: TOPTENAUTO.ca

VISIT US IN PERSON :

4362 Sheppard Avenue East 

CALL US TODAY:

416-291-5559 OR 647-887-1210

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

