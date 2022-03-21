$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-291-5559
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC
Location
Top Ten Auto
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
416-291-5559
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8672765
- Stock #: T-578
- VIN: WDDGF8JB1CA667949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived and right on time. PreOwned Certified ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED ( Safety included no admin fees or hidden extra charges)
Take a long hard look at this 2 owner Luxury import Sedan. Absolutely loaded 2 key fobs new pirelli Italian tires double glass panoramic sunroof Nav-Cam CarPlay Bluetooth premium sound audio system. Light gray leather Interior is pristine very well cared for mature pride of ownership showed all through.
4matic AWD system will make sure to keep you and your loved ones safe and in control all 4 seasons long. Priced inclusive of Safety ( new brakes new tires and full synthetic oil change all at no extra charge). Arrive in style and profile today. We offer full financing option in person or online.
VIST US ONLINE: TOPTENAUTO.ca
VISIT US IN PERSON :
4362 Sheppard Avenue East
CALL US TODAY:
416-291-5559 OR 647-887-1210
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Ten Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.