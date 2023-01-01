Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Venza

162,577 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Fine Cars Inc

416-243-8444

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Venza

2012 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

Location

Northstar Fine Cars Inc

47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7

416-243-8444

  1. 10140654
  2. 10140654
  3. 10140654
  4. 10140654
  5. 10140654
  6. 10140654
  7. 10140654
  8. 10140654
  9. 10140654
  10. 10140654
  11. 10140654
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,577KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140654
  • Stock #: 040
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7CU059082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 040
  • Mileage 162,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Must be seen to believe how clean this venza is inside & out! No rust. Spotless interior. Drives perfect. Fuel saving 4 cylinder. Certified Please call for an appointment to view. Thanks for looking.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Fine Cars Inc

2008 Lexus ES 350 Lu...
 265,000 KM
$8,295 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Venza
162,577 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler S...
 263,155 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Northstar Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Fine Cars Inc

Northstar Fine Cars Inc

47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7

Call Dealer

416-243-XXXX

(click to show)

416-243-8444

Alternate Numbers
416-243-5100
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory