$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Fine Cars Inc
416-243-8444
2012 Toyota Venza
2012 Toyota Venza
Location
Northstar Fine Cars Inc
47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7
416-243-8444
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
162,577KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10140654
- Stock #: 040
- VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7CU059082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 040
- Mileage 162,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Must be seen to believe how clean this venza is inside & out! No rust. Spotless interior. Drives perfect. Fuel saving 4 cylinder. Certified Please call for an appointment to view. Thanks for looking.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Northstar Fine Cars Inc
Northstar Fine Cars Inc
47 Ingram Drive, Toronto, ON M6M 2L7