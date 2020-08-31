2012 Volvo XC70

+ taxes & licensing
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Carfax Clean, No Accidents! Legendary Volvo Safety! Smooth Powerful 300HP T6 Motor! Ultimate Utility Wagon!. All wheel drive safety and traction. Low Mileage. Top of the Line "Platinum" Model! Factory Rear Seat Entertainment System with individual DVD Players! Premium Sound System! Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Active Bi-Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Memory Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Keyless Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Certified! OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Financing Available! Low no Haggle Pricing! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
