2012 Volvo XC70

102,250 KM

$15,786

+ tax & licensing
$15,786

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2012 Volvo XC70

2012 Volvo XC70

T6 Platinum

2012 Volvo XC70

T6 Platinum

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

$15,786

+ taxes & licensing

102,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5815530
  Stock #: 786180
  VIN: YV4902BZ2C1128346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Clean, No Accidents! Legendary Volvo Safety! Smooth Powerful 300HP T6 Motor! Ultimate Utility Wagon!. All wheel drive safety and traction. Low Mileage. Top of the Line "Platinum" Model! Factory Rear Seat Entertainment System with individual DVD Players! Premium Sound System! Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Active Bi-Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Memory Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Keyless Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors,  Certified! OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Financing Available! Low no Haggle Pricing! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

