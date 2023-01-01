Menu
<p>2013 AUDI S5 TECHNIK QUATTRO - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S5 FINISHED IN WHITE ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO SYSTEM - DRIVER ASSIST - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS  - SPORT BUCKET POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2013 Audi S5

97,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi S5

TECHNIK-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-RED LEATHER

2013 Audi S5

TECHNIK-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-RED LEATHER

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUCGBFRXDA051187

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 97,000 KM

2013 AUDI S5 TECHNIK QUATTRO - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S5 FINISHED IN WHITE ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO SYSTEM - DRIVER ASSIST - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS  - SPORT BUCKET POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2013 Audi S5