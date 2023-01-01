$23,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi S5
TECHNIK-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-RED LEATHER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 AUDI S5 TECHNIK QUATTRO - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S5 FINISHED IN WHITE ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO SYSTEM - DRIVER ASSIST - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - SPORT BUCKET POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
