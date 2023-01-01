Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

62,000 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

CLS550-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

CLS550-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234685
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BBXDA069555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS550 4MATIC - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING  ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 62,000KM - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 19" AMG WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEAT - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - POWER SUNROOF - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 62,000KM - $32,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

