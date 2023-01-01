$32,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
CLS550-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10234685
- VIN: WDDLJ9BBXDA069555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS550 4MATIC - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 62,000KM - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 19" AMG WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEAT - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - POWER SUNROOF - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 62,000KM - $32,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
