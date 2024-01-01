Menu
Over 14 Years in business,
--- Fully certified
--- H/B,,,,,,,, Low Km ,,,,,,,,,,, Manual,,,,,

----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,
- Welcome for test drive today !!!
-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .
-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,
-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
-- HAGGLE FREE
-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2013 Subaru Impreza

170,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAA63DG852364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

