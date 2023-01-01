Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

201,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CERTIFIED ENHANCED CONVENIENCE HEATED SEATS B/T

2013 Toyota Corolla

CERTIFIED ENHANCED CONVENIENCE HEATED SEATS B/T

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539920
  • Stock #: T-583
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3DC040884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 TOYOTA COROLLA ENHANCED CONVENIENCE PACKAGE BLUTOOTH HEATED SEATS, SPECIAL ORDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

WELL KEPT FULLY CERTIFIED ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED $8995 PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

 

CALL US TODAY: 416-291-5559

VISIT US ONLINE:

TOPTENAUTO.CA

VISIT US INPERSON:

4362 SHEPPARD AVENU EAST

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

