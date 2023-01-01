$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-291-5559
2013 Toyota Corolla
CERTIFIED ENHANCED CONVENIENCE HEATED SEATS B/T
Location
Top Ten Auto
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
416-291-5559
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9539920
- Stock #: T-583
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE3DC040884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 TOYOTA COROLLA ENHANCED CONVENIENCE PACKAGE BLUTOOTH HEATED SEATS, SPECIAL ORDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION.
WELL KEPT FULLY CERTIFIED ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED $8995 PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE
CALL US TODAY: 416-291-5559
VISIT US ONLINE:
TOPTENAUTO.CA
VISIT US INPERSON:
4362 SHEPPARD AVENU EAST
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Ten Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.