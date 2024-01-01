Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWJL7AT8DM640308, TURBO DIESEL, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, Keyless Entry, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, White on Black, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel,  Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

139,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWJL7AT8DM640308

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 640308
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWJL7AT8DM640308, TURBO DIESEL, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, Keyless Entry, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, White on Black, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel,  Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

