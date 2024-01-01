$14,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
TDI|ALLOYS|SUNROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 640308
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWJL7AT8DM640308, TURBO DIESEL, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, Keyless Entry, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, White on Black, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
