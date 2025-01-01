$14,988+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
328 X DRIVE! AUTO! AWD! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH!
LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOW KM!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
416-356-8118