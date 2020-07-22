Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive-M PERFORMANCE-NAVI-CAMERA-CARBON FIBER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive-M PERFORMANCE-NAVI-CAMERA-CARBON FIBER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5406557
  • VIN: WBA3R5C53EK188416

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 435i xDRIVE - GORGEOUS 435i FINISHED IN WHITE ON RED LEATHER WITH ALCANTARA AND CARBON FIBER TRIM - M PERFORMANCE EDITION - JB4+ TUNE - BMS COLD AIR INTAKE - UPGRADED CUSTOM EXHAUST - 19" BLACK M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT PACKAGE - ADAPTIVE M SPORT SUSPENSION - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTING PACKAGE - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - CARBON FIBER FRONT AND REAR SPOILERS - ALCANTARA DASH INLAY - POWER SUNROOF - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 112,000KM - $28,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 77,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2012 Porsche Panamer...
 75,000 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 M NAVI-H...
 108,000 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory