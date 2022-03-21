Menu
2014 Honda Accord

116,668 KM

$22,786

+ tax & licensing
CarStars

647-784-CARS

Hybrid Touring • No Accidents! • Amazing Economy!

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,668KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8670308
  • Stock #: 786240
  • VIN: 1HGCR6F71EA800299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed. One owner! CarFax clean, no accidents! Top of the Line "Touring" model. Extremely economical Hybrid engine! All the bells and whistles... Nav, Back Up camera, Leather, Sunroof, Heated power seats, Lane Departure warning, forward colision warning, blind spot camera, LED headlights plus much more! Financing available! Low No haggle price! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-2277

