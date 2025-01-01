Menu
Summers CallingAnswer in Style!

Turn heads and drop the top in this 2014 Infiniti Q60 Convertible Sporta sleek, pearl white beauty with an ivory wheat stone leather interior that screams luxury. With 330 horsepower under the hood, a 7-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive, this coupe-turned-convertible delivers an exhilarating ride whether youre cruising city streets or chasing sunsets on the open road.

This Canadian car has 115,000 km and comes fully loaded with the Tech Package, Navigation, and premium features designed for a first-class summer experience. The power retractable hardtop transforms the look in seconds, while the Bose Open-Air Audio System with 13 speakers ensures every song feels like a private concert. Adaptive climate control keeps you cool no matter the forecast, and heated and ventilated leather seats provide year-round comfort. A rearview camera and parking sensors make every maneuver effortless, while Bluetooth connectivity and voice-activated navigation keep you connected and on track for your next adventure.

Whether youre chasing the horizon or just want to turn every drive into an experience, this Q60 Convertible is ready. Summer doesnt last forevermake the most of it.

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

2014 Infiniti Q60

115,000 KM

$21,977

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q60

Convertible CONVERTIBLE-SPORT CONVERTIBLE-TECH PKG-NAVIGATION

2014 Infiniti Q60

Convertible CONVERTIBLE-SPORT CONVERTIBLE-TECH PKG-NAVIGATION

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
VIN JN1CV6FE8EM900345

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W22-431A
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Summers CallingAnswer in Style!

Turn heads and drop the top in this 2014 Infiniti Q60 Convertible Sporta sleek, pearl white beauty with an ivory wheat stone leather interior that screams luxury. With 330 horsepower under the hood, a 7-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive, this coupe-turned-convertible delivers an exhilarating ride whether youre cruising city streets or chasing sunsets on the open road.

This Canadian car has 115,000 km and comes fully loaded with the Tech Package, Navigation, and premium features designed for a first-class summer experience. The power retractable hardtop transforms the look in seconds, while the Bose Open-Air Audio System with 13 speakers ensures every song feels like a private concert. Adaptive climate control keeps you cool no matter the forecast, and heated and ventilated leather seats provide year-round comfort. A rearview camera and parking sensors make every maneuver effortless, while Bluetooth connectivity and voice-activated navigation keep you connected and on track for your next adventure.

Whether you're chasing the horizon or just want to turn every drive into an experience, this Q60 Convertible is ready. Summer doesnt last forevermake the most of it.

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
