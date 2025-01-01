$21,977+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q60
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # W22-431A
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Summers CallingAnswer in Style!
Turn heads and drop the top in this 2014 Infiniti Q60 Convertible Sporta sleek, pearl white beauty with an ivory wheat stone leather interior that screams luxury. With 330 horsepower under the hood, a 7-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive, this coupe-turned-convertible delivers an exhilarating ride whether youre cruising city streets or chasing sunsets on the open road.
This Canadian car has 115,000 km and comes fully loaded with the Tech Package, Navigation, and premium features designed for a first-class summer experience. The power retractable hardtop transforms the look in seconds, while the Bose Open-Air Audio System with 13 speakers ensures every song feels like a private concert. Adaptive climate control keeps you cool no matter the forecast, and heated and ventilated leather seats provide year-round comfort. A rearview camera and parking sensors make every maneuver effortless, while Bluetooth connectivity and voice-activated navigation keep you connected and on track for your next adventure.
Whether you're chasing the horizon or just want to turn every drive into an experience, this Q60 Convertible is ready. Summer doesnt last forevermake the most of it.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED
