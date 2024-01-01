2014 Kia Sorento

Menu
<p>YES,...ONLY 82,414KMS!! NOT A MISPRINT!!</p><p>2014 KIA SORRENTO LXALL-WHEEL-DRIVELOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE–NON SMOKER!!</p><p>HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA</p><p>2014 KIA SORRENTO LX MODEL – 6 CYL, (3.3 LITRE) – AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED – LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER CLOTH SEATS, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL – PROXIMITY/KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, AND MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!</p><p>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</p><p>CARFAX HISTORY REPORT</p><p>ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!</p><p>YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$</p><p>Represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p>HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($12.50) EXTRA.</p><p>NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!</p><p>PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.</p><p>RICHTONE FINE CARS INC.</p><p>855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17</p><p>TORONTO, ONTARIO</p><p>M3J 2X3</p><p>416-274-AUTO (2886)</p><p>WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.</p><p>SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.</p><p>VEHICLE OPTIONS: 2014 KIA SORRENTO LX ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE (NOT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE)*</p><p>PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER</p><p>Heated Power mirrors</p><p>Power steering</p><p>Tilt & Telescopic wheel</p><p>Power windows</p><p>Rear window defroster</p><p>HEATED Bucket seats</p><p>Airbag: driver, passenger</p><p>Alarm</p><p>Anti-lock brakes</p><p>Fog lights</p><p>Traction control</p><p>Driver Air Bag</p><p>Passenger Air Bag</p><p>Security System</p><p>Side Air Bag</p><p>Rear Window Defrost</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Child Seat Anchors</p><p>Stability Control</p><p>DUAL Climate Control</p><p>STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS</p><p>Automatic Headlights</p><p>Tire Pressure Monitor</p><p>Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers</p><p>Remote Trunk Release</p><p>Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode</p><p>Heated Front Seat(s)</p><p>Tinted Glass</p><p>Lumbar Support</p><p>Anti-Theft System</p><p>Push Button Start</p>

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

YES,...ONLY 82,414KMS!! NOT A MISPRINT!!

2014 KIA SORRENTO LXALL-WHEEL-DRIVELOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE–NON SMOKER!!

HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA

2014 KIA SORRENTO "LX" MODEL – 6 CYL, (3.3 LITRE) – AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED – LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER CLOTH SEATS, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL – PROXIMITY/KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, AND MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:

CARFAX HISTORY REPORT

ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!

YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$

Represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

"HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($12.50) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.

RICHTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO

M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 2014 KIA SORRENTO LX ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE (NOT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE)*

PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER

Heated Power mirrors

Power steering

Tilt & Telescopic wheel

Power windows

Rear window defroster

HEATED Bucket seats

Airbag: driver, passenger

Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Fog lights

Traction control

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

DUAL Climate Control

STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS

Automatic Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heated Front Seat(s)

Tinted Glass

Lumbar Support

Anti-Theft System

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Kia Sorento LX
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
