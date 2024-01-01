$9,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,414 KM
Vehicle Description
YES,...ONLY 82,414KMS!! NOT A MISPRINT!!
2014 KIA SORRENTO LXALL-WHEEL-DRIVELOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE–NON SMOKER!!
HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA
2014 KIA SORRENTO "LX" MODEL – 6 CYL, (3.3 LITRE) – AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED – LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER CLOTH SEATS, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL – PROXIMITY/KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, AND MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
CARFAX HISTORY REPORT
ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!
YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$
Represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
"HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($12.50) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
VEHICLE OPTIONS: 2014 KIA SORRENTO LX ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE (NOT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE)*
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
Heated Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt & Telescopic wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
HEATED Bucket seats
Airbag: driver, passenger
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Fog lights
Traction control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
