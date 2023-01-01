Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

GLK250-BLUETEC-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS

GLK250-BLUETEC-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS

Location

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631235
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB9EG209234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK250 4MATIC BLUETEC - DIESEL - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/ECONOMY MODES - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - LED LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - RAIN SENSOR - 20" SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS -  IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Buy From Home Available

Email Dell Fine Cars

