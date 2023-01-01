$18,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK250-BLUETEC-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10631235
- VIN: WDCGG0EB9EG209234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK250 4MATIC BLUETEC - DIESEL - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/ECONOMY MODES - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - LED LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - RAIN SENSOR - 20" SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
