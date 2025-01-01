Menu
2014 ***3.6R "LIMITED"*** TOP OF THE LINE MODEL!! LOADED! GPS-NAVIGATION /LEATHER/6 CYL./MOON ROOF. LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - NON SMOKER! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!

 

2014 SUBARU OUTBACK 3.6R LIMITED MODEL - GPS/NAVIGATION, 6 CYL, - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED (POWER) LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, "PIONEER" PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM (& SUB-WOOFER), ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

 

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!!

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!

YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$!

WE WELCOME YOU BRING TO ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

2014 Subaru Outback

184,394 KM

Details Description Features

$7,390

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/LIMITED - ONLY 184,394KMS! LEATHER/MOONROOF

12695916

2014 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/LIMITED - ONLY 184,394KMS! LEATHER/MOONROOF

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,390

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,394KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,394 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 ***3.6R “LIMITED”*** TOP OF THE LINE MODEL!! LOADED! GPS-NAVIGATION /LEATHER/6 CYL./MOON ROOF. LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - NON SMOKER! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!

 

2014 SUBARU OUTBACK "3.6R LIMITED" MODEL - GPS/NAVIGATION, 6 CYL, - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED (POWER) LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, “PIONEER” PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM (& SUB-WOOFER), ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

 

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!!

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!

YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$!

WE WELCOME YOU BRING TO ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE VEHICLE AVAILABILITY PRIOR TO VISITING US.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST FOR OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-274-2886

$7,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2014 Subaru Outback