$7,390+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/LIMITED - ONLY 184,394KMS! LEATHER/MOONROOF
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$7,390
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,394 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 ***3.6R “LIMITED”*** TOP OF THE LINE MODEL!! LOADED! GPS-NAVIGATION /LEATHER/6 CYL./MOON ROOF. LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - NON SMOKER! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!
2014 SUBARU OUTBACK "3.6R LIMITED" MODEL - GPS/NAVIGATION, 6 CYL, - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED (POWER) LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, “PIONEER” PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM (& SUB-WOOFER), ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!!
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!
YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$!
WE WELCOME YOU BRING TO ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE VEHICLE AVAILABILITY PRIOR TO VISITING US.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST FOR OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
416-274-2886