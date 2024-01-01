$15,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
TECHNIK|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ROOF RACK
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1VFCFPXFA110853, AWD, NAVIGATION, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ROOF RACK, LEATHER, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Climate Cntrl., Front & Rear Heated Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Grey on Black Leather, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Keyless Ignition, AM/FM/AUX/CD/MP3 Player, Lumbar Support, Memory Seats, Roof Rails, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Cntrl., Parking Assist, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371