<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1VFCFPXFA110853, AWD, NAVIGATION, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ROOF RACK, LEATHER, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Climate Cntrl., Front & Rear Heated Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Grey on Black Leather, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Keyless Ignition, AM/FM/AUX/CD/MP3 Player, Lumbar Support, Memory Seats, Roof Rails, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Cntrl., Parking Assist, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Audi Q5

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5

TECHNIK|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ROOF RACK

2015 Audi Q5

TECHNIK|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ROOF RACK

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1VFCFPXFA110853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1VFCFPXFA110853, AWD, NAVIGATION, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ROOF RACK, LEATHER, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Climate Cntrl., Front & Rear Heated Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Grey on Black Leather, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Keyless Ignition, AM/FM/AUX/CD/MP3 Player, Lumbar Support, Memory Seats, Roof Rails, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Cntrl., Parking Assist, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Audi Q5