<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUFFRFFXF1089343, TECHNIK, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND, SUNROOF, 6-Speed Automatic, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/Aux/Bluetooth/MP3/CD Player, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Interior Air Filter, 14 Speakers, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Heated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Black on Black Leather, Leather-wrapped 3-Spoke Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Audi S3

75,000 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFRFFXF1089343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUFFRFFXF1089343, TECHNIK, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND, SUNROOF, 6-Speed Automatic, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/Aux/Bluetooth/MP3/CD Player, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Interior Air Filter, 14 Speakers, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Heated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Black on Black Leather, Leather-wrapped 3-Spoke Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

