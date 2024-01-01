$25,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi S3
TECHNIK|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUFFRFFXF1089343, TECHNIK, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND, SUNROOF, 6-Speed Automatic, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/Aux/Bluetooth/MP3/CD Player, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Interior Air Filter, 14 Speakers, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Heated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Black on Black Leather, Leather-wrapped 3-Spoke Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
