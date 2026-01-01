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<p>CERTIFIED! ONLY 57,000KM ALL ORIGINAL! 7 PASSENGER! 1 OWNER GOVERNMENT VAN!! **SXT MODEL** FULL STOW N GO!! TOW PACKAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!! </p><br><br><br><br><p>Whether youre hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this van is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details!</p><br><br><br><br><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><br><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><br><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><br><br><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><br><br><br><br><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!</p><br><br><p>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!</p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!</p><br><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON</p><br><p>301 WESTON ROAD</p><br><br><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1</p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1776952896808_7007138695779821 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT **ONLY 57,000KM-1 OWNER-STOW N GO**

Watch This Vehicle
13979352.806889669?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16611

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT **ONLY 57,000KM-1 OWNER-STOW N GO**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR502772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-97
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED! ONLY 57,000KM ALL ORIGINAL! 7 PASSENGER! 1 OWNER GOVERNMENT VAN!! **SXT MODEL** FULL STOW N GO!! TOW PACKAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!





Whether you're hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this van is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details!





{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }



**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**



**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.



WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!



#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?





TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!



FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!



COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....



COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON


301 WESTON ROAD



TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
76 L Fuel Tank
6049# Gvwr
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan and Clock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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416-766-XXXX

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416-766-2277

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$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan