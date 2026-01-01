$14,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT **ONLY 57,000KM-1 OWNER-STOW N GO**
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT **ONLY 57,000KM-1 OWNER-STOW N GO**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-97
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED! ONLY 57,000KM ALL ORIGINAL! 7 PASSENGER! 1 OWNER GOVERNMENT VAN!! **SXT MODEL** FULL STOW N GO!! TOW PACKAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!
Whether you're hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this van is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details!
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277