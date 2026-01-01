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2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$12,400
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,313KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR746214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2392
- Mileage 122,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 122K, 7-SEATER, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Quick Order SXT pkg. (29G), 3.6L V6 DOHC 283HP, a Top-of-line trim level, Stow n Go, AT, AC, BT, Auto headlights, Power sliding side doors and tailgate, Keyless FOB, 4 keys, 8.4 Touch screen, Dual climate zones, Tri-zone climate control, Power mirrors, Traction control, Ex-police, and much much more .
Lots of MINI-VANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Lots of other COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Lots of MINI-VANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Lots of other COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Exterior
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
IN FLOOR STORAGE
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
IN DASH STORAGE
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
LOW WASHER FLUID WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
THIRD ROW CUPHOLDERS
THIRD ROW SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BLACK WITH CHROME ACCENTS GRILLE COLOR
SEMI-INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
TORSION BEAM REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
40-60 SPLIT BENCH THIRD ROW SEAT TYPE
TOURING TUNED SUSPENSION
DUAL MANUAL SLIDING SIDE DOOR TYPE
QUAD HEADLIGHTS HEADLIGHTS
730 CCA BATTERY RATING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$12,400
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan