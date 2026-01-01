$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
ONLY 80,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED!
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
ONLY 80,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,588 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER GOVERNMENT VAN!!**ONLY 80,000KM ALL ORIGINAL** SE CANADA VALUE PACKAGE!! 7 PASSENGER! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! ICE COLD AIR!! REAR STOW N GO SEATING!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX VERIFIED AND SO MUCH MORE!! Whether you're hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this van is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details! { CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED } **THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST** **$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c. WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS! #BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND! COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 26 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT.... COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON 301 WESTON ROAD TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
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Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
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416-766-2277