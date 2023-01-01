Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package w/ Cruise Control, 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package w/ Cruise Control, 7 Passenger

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9766498
  2. 9766498
  3. 9766498
  4. 9766498
  5. 9766498
  6. 9766498
  7. 9766498
  8. 9766498
  9. 9766498
  10. 9766498
  11. 9766498
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766498
  • Stock #: 17532
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR736025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

7 Passenger seating

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Power Windows/Locks
Customer Preferred Package 29E
2nd Row Bench w/RR Stow ’n Go 60/40
Uconnect 130 w/ CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 9,199 KM
$30,590 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 59,133 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2018 Acura ILX Premi...
 2,179 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory