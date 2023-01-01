Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL-AUTO-HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH-ONLY 122KMS-CERTIFIED

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL-AUTO-HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH-ONLY 122KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9564811
  Stock #: 23-18271
  VIN: 5NPDH4AEXFH625271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-18271
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SALE - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} 2 IN STOCK!! ONLY 122,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c. ** 100% ONTARIO - CARFAX VERIFIED **  SERIVCE RECORDS!!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


The Perfect Car for the City! WELL EQUIPPED **GL** PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN POLAR WHITE ON BLACK!! LOADED With TONS OF CONVENIENCE FEATURES!! 1.8L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! **ACTIVE ECO** AUTOMATIC!! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE!! CRUISE CONTROL! KEYLESS ENTRY! TILT & So Much More!!  OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!  GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!!


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 23 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

