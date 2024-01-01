$25,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t
F SPORT 3-NAVI-CAMERA-HEADS UP DISPLAY-LOADED
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 LEXUS NX 200T AWD - F SPORT SERIES 3 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE ALERT - STEERING ASSIST - PRE-COLLISION SYSYEM ALERT - ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE CONTROL - PARK ASSIST - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT+/SPORT/ECO/MODES - TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLIGHTS - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING - AUTOMATIC HIGHBEAMS - 18" F SPORT WHEELS - F SPORT BADGING - RED LEATHER HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER SUNROOF - USB/IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - 126,000KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
