Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 LEXUS NX 200T AWD - F SPORT SERIES 3 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE ALERT - STEERING ASSIST - PRE-COLLISION SYSYEM ALERT - ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE CONTROL  - PARK ASSIST - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT+/SPORT/ECO/MODES - TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLIGHTS - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING - AUTOMATIC HIGHBEAMS - 18 F SPORT WHEELS - F SPORT BADGING - RED LEATHER HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER SUNROOF - USB/IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - 126,000KM -  HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2015 Lexus NX 200t

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Lexus NX 200t

F SPORT 3-NAVI-CAMERA-HEADS UP DISPLAY-LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 200t

F SPORT 3-NAVI-CAMERA-HEADS UP DISPLAY-LOADED

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1710010258
  2. 1710010264
  3. 1710010653
  4. 1710010653
  5. 1710010653
  6. 1710010653
  7. 1710010654
  8. 1710010654
  9. 1710010654
  10. 1710010654
  11. 1710010654
  12. 1710010654
  13. 1710010653
  14. 1710010654
  15. 1710010654
  16. 1710010654
  17. 1710010654
  18. 1710010654
  19. 1710010654
  20. 1710010654
  21. 1710010654
  22. 1710010653
  23. 1710010654
  24. 1710010654
  25. 1710010654
  26. 1710010654
  27. 1710010655
  28. 1710010655
  29. 1710010655
  30. 1710010655
  31. 1710010655
  32. 1710010655
  33. 1710010655
  34. 1710010654
  35. 1710010654
  36. 1710010654
  37. 1710010654
  38. 1710010654
  39. 1710010654
  40. 1710010654
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZXF2026606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LEXUS NX 200T AWD - F SPORT SERIES 3 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE ALERT - STEERING ASSIST - PRE-COLLISION SYSYEM ALERT - ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE CONTROL  - PARK ASSIST - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT+/SPORT/ECO/MODES - TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLIGHTS - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING - AUTOMATIC HIGHBEAMS - 18" F SPORT WHEELS - F SPORT BADGING - RED LEATHER HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER SUNROOF - USB/IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - 126,000KM -  HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG - 5.4L - V8 - 493HP - PRISTINE CONDITION for sale in Toronto, ON
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG - 5.4L - V8 - 493HP - PRISTINE CONDITION 103,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi Q5 3.0T-TDI-QUATTRO-S LINE-SPORT-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Audi Q5 3.0T-TDI-QUATTRO-S LINE-SPORT-PANO ROOF 126,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A5 ***SOLD*** for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi A5 ***SOLD*** 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX 200t