Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS400 4MATIC - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING FINISHED IN MAGNETITE METALLIC BLACK ON DESIGNO RED DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - DESIGNO PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DISTRONIC PLUS - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - STEERING ASSISTANT - PRE SAFE BRAKE - REAR END COLLISION WARNING - ATTENTION ASSIST -  KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT STEERING WHEEL - AMBIENT LIGHTING - POWER SUNROOF - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $29,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-DESIGNO-NAVI-360 CAMERAS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-DESIGNO-NAVI-360 CAMERAS

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1712940368
  2. 1712939788
  3. 1712940368
  4. 1712940326
  5. 1712939800
  6. 1712939803
  7. 1712940369
  8. 1712940369
  9. 1712940369
  10. 1712940368
  11. 1712940369
  12. 1712940369
  13. 1712940369
  14. 1712940369
  15. 1712940369
  16. 1712940369
  17. 1712940369
  18. 1712940369
  19. 1712940368
  20. 1712940368
  21. 1712940369
  22. 1712940369
  23. 1712940156
  24. 1712940369
  25. 1712940369
  26. 1712940369
  27. 1712940370
  28. 1712940369
  29. 1712940369
  30. 1712940370
  31. 1712940370
  32. 1712940370
  33. 1712940369
  34. 1712940369
  35. 1712940369
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDLJ6HB7FA148416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS400 4MATIC - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING FINISHED IN MAGNETITE METALLIC BLACK ON DESIGNO RED DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - DESIGNO PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DISTRONIC PLUS - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - STEERING ASSISTANT - PRE SAFE BRAKE - REAR END COLLISION WARNING - ATTENTION ASSIST -  KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT STEERING WHEEL - AMBIENT LIGHTING - POWER SUNROOF - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $29,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20
2016 Porsche Cayenne AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20" WHEELS 131,000 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 S LINE-TECHNIK-NAVI-360CAM-DRIVER ASSIST-HUD-B&O for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi Q5 S LINE-TECHNIK-NAVI-360CAM-DRIVER ASSIST-HUD-B&O 102,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 ***SOLD*** for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi A4 ***SOLD*** 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class