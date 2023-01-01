Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544859
  • VIN: WDDHF6HB1FB097092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ E400 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - 114,000KM -  HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

