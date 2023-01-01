$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10544859
- VIN: WDDHF6HB1FB097092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ E400 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - 114,000KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.