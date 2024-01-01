2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Menu
<p>2015 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC BLUETEC - DIESEL - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 20 AMG WHEELS - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT/COMFORT MODES - DISTRONIC PLUS -  NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - FRONT/BACK/SIDE CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PRE SAFE BRAKE - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - LED LIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS - REAR PRIVACY SUNSHADES - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA2EB5FA535988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class