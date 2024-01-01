$25,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML350-BLUETEC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC BLUETEC - DIESEL - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 20" AMG WHEELS - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT/COMFORT MODES - DISTRONIC PLUS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - FRONT/BACK/SIDE CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PRE SAFE BRAKE - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - LED LIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS - REAR PRIVACY SUNSHADES - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
