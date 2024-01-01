Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

71,135 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing


2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control



2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing


Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,135KM
Used
VIN 4A4AJ3AU2FE608417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29870
  • Mileage 71,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

4WD
Manual Front Seats





Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Mitsubishi RVR