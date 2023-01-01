$38,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
S-SPORT DESIGN-SPORT CHRONO-RED LEATHER-21" WHEELS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10275087
- VIN: WP1AB2A57FLB72164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 PORSCHE MACAN S AWD - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING RARE SPEC MACAN S FINISHED IN WHITE ON GARNET RED TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR - SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE - SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE - SPORT/SPORT+ - 21" SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS - BURMESTER HIGH-END SOUND SYSTEM - AIR SUSPENSION WITH SELF-LEVELLING FUNCTION/HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT - PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE - PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS - PORSCHE TOURQUE VECTORING PLUS - INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - LANE CHANGE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - PORSCHE CREST EMBOSSED HEAD RESTRAINTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN TITLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 116,000KM - $38,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
