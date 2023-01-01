Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

116,000 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S-SPORT DESIGN-SPORT CHRONO-RED LEATHER-21" WHEELS

2015 Porsche Macan

S-SPORT DESIGN-SPORT CHRONO-RED LEATHER-21" WHEELS

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10275087
  VIN: WP1AB2A57FLB72164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 PORSCHE MACAN S AWD - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING RARE SPEC MACAN S FINISHED IN WHITE ON GARNET RED TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR - SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE - SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE - SPORT/SPORT+ - 21" SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS - BURMESTER HIGH-END SOUND SYSTEM - AIR SUSPENSION WITH SELF-LEVELLING FUNCTION/HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT - PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE - PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS - PORSCHE TOURQUE VECTORING PLUS - INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - LANE CHANGE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - PORSCHE CREST EMBOSSED HEAD RESTRAINTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN TITLE - CARFAX VERIFIED -  LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 116,000KM - $38,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

