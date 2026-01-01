Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>S! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! SPORT PACKAGE!</p><p>SUPER POWERFULL TWIN TURBO ENGINE, HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH!</p><p>21 INCH TIRES AND RIMS! AND SO MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WTIH CLEAN </p><p>TITLE! DRIVE VERY NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE</p><p>AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Porsche Macan

136,600 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle
13498347

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1769047978
  2. 1769047979
  3. 1769047978
  4. 1769047979
  5. 1769047979
  6. 1769047979
  7. 1769047978
  8. 1769047979
  9. 1769047978
  10. 1769047979
  11. 1769047978
  12. 1769047979
  13. 1769047978
  14. 1769047978
  15. 1769047978
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,600KM
As Is Condition
VIN WP1AB2A56FLB41262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,600 KM

Vehicle Description

S! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! SPORT PACKAGE!

SUPER POWERFULL TWIN TURBO ENGINE, HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH!

21 INCH TIRES AND RIMS! AND SO MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WTIH CLEAN 

TITLE! DRIVE VERY NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE

AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2008 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn LX 170,500 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S 115,500 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg 179,700 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Porsche Macan