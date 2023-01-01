Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTLZE4FE5FJ075562, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Air ConditionING, Cruise Cntrl., CD/MP3/WMA Player/AUX/USB, Steering Wheel with Audio Ctrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Side Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2015 Scion xB

75,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
NAVI|REARCAM|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTLZE4FE5FJ075562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 075562
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTLZE4FE5FJ075562, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Air ConditionING, Cruise Cntrl., CD/MP3/WMA Player/AUX/USB, Steering Wheel with Audio Ctrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Side Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

