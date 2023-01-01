$44,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Tesla Model S
4dr Sdn AWD 70D
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
416-741-8880
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,998
- Listing ID: 9542968
- Stock #: 1955
- VIN: 5YJSA1S27FF082801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,165 KM
Vehicle Description
***FREE SUPER CHARGE ***
***CERTIFIED***
***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***
***CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mnORJa0ahb3HS5fZG5tnH4xLeAOsi+TH
*AUTO
*AIR COND.
*POWER WINDOWS
*POWER DOOR LOCKS
*POWER MIRRORS/FOLDING MIRRORS
*ELECTRIC POWER STEERING/TELESOCPING STEERING
*AM FM RADIO/USB/BT
*NAVIGATION
*BACK UP CAMERA
812V POWER OUTLET
*LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/POWER SEATS
*19" ALLOY WITH 245/45/19 ALL SEASON 9/32 TIRES
*FOG LAMPS
***CARFAX REPORT***
***ACCIDENT FREE***OUT OF PROVINCE ***QUEBEC***
**************************************************************************
Vehicle Features
