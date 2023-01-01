2015 Tesla Model S

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $44,998 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 1 6 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

9542968 Stock #: 1955

1955 VIN: 5YJSA1S27FF082801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 1955

Mileage 227,165 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor

