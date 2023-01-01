Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

227,165 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

MSD Motors

416-741-8880

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

4dr Sdn AWD 70D

2015 Tesla Model S

4dr Sdn AWD 70D

Location

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

227,165KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542968
  • Stock #: 1955
  • VIN: 5YJSA1S27FF082801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1955
  • Mileage 227,165 KM

Vehicle Description

***FREE SUPER CHARGE ***

***CERTIFIED***

***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***

***CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mnORJa0ahb3HS5fZG5tnH4xLeAOsi+TH

*AUTO

*AIR COND.

*POWER WINDOWS

*POWER DOOR LOCKS

*POWER MIRRORS/FOLDING MIRRORS

*ELECTRIC POWER STEERING/TELESOCPING STEERING

*AM FM RADIO/USB/BT

*NAVIGATION

*BACK UP CAMERA

812V POWER OUTLET

*LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/POWER SEATS

*19" ALLOY WITH 245/45/19 ALL SEASON 9/32 TIRES

*FOG LAMPS

***CARFAX REPORT***

***ACCIDENT FREE***OUT OF PROVINCE ***QUEBEC***

**************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

