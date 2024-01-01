Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>-AWD -LT -2.4L -PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

**AWD*LT*2.4L*PICTURES COMING SOON!!!**

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

**AWD*LT*2.4L*PICTURES COMING SOON!!!**

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1711202222
  2. 1711202222
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK3G6357812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-AWD -LT -2.4L -PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax *AWD*LTZ*LEATHER*SUNROOF*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax *AWD*LTZ*LEATHER*SUNROOF*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING!!* 166,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Savana 3500 *SHELVING*REVCAM*ROOF RACK*PICTURES COMING SOON!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 GMC Savana 3500 *SHELVING*REVCAM*ROOF RACK*PICTURES COMING SOON!!* 236,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana 2500 *SHELVING*REVCAM*ROOF RACK*PICTURES COMING!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 GMC Savana 2500 *SHELVING*REVCAM*ROOF RACK*PICTURES COMING!!** 186,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox