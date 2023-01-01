Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

218,000 KM

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

CREWCAB*4WD*6PASS*PICTURES COMING!!*

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREWCAB*4WD*6PASS*PICTURES COMING!!*

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847730
  • Stock #: 105445
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC0GG105445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-CREWCAB -4WD -6PASS -PICTURES COMING!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

