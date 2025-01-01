$24,977+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SHOPRIDER CART & POWER LIFT ACCESIBILITY
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$24,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN ACCESSIBILITY READY WITH SHOPRIDER DELUXE INCLUDED
This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and independence. With only 90,000 km, this van is very clean and well kept, offering 5-passenger seating, full power windows, and stylish alloy wheels. It has been professionally equipped with a power rear lift to accommodate mobility needs, and best of all, it comes complete with a Shoprider Deluxe mobility cart included in the package.
The Grand Caravan is known for its durability and versatility, making it one of Canadas most trusted family vehicles. This model goes further by being accessibility ready, giving you the freedom and convenience to travel with confidence. Reliable, thoughtfully equipped, and ready to go, this Dodge Grand Caravan with Shoprider Deluxe ensures you can enjoy both comfort and independence in one clean, low-kilometre package.
Drive with confidence. Drive with comfort. Drive Dodge.
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST
$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
