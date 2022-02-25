$20,000+ tax & licensing
416-248-2291
2016 Ford Transit 250
NEEDS ENGINE REPAIR*MECHANICAL SPECIAL*SOLD AS IS*
Location
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$20,000
- Listing ID: 8361966
- Stock #: KB55841
- VIN: 1FTYR2CG2GKB55841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and it's not represented as being in road worthy condition, The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
-MED ROOF -NEEDS ENGINE REPAIR- MECHANICAL SPECIAL -SOLD AS IS!!!
Vehicle Features
