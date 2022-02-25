Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Transit 250

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit 250

2016 Ford Transit 250

NEEDS ENGINE REPAIR*MECHANICAL SPECIAL*SOLD AS IS*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit 250

NEEDS ENGINE REPAIR*MECHANICAL SPECIAL*SOLD AS IS*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361966
  • Stock #: KB55841
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CG2GKB55841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and it's not represented as being in road worthy condition, The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. 

-MED ROOF -NEEDS ENGINE REPAIR- MECHANICAL SPECIAL -SOLD AS IS!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

2012 Honda Civic LX*...
 137,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 112,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE*...
 181,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory