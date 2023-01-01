2016 Infiniti Q50

$22,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Onstar Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM PERIMETER ALARM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System POWER REAR WINDOWS Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Leather Seating Surfaces Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 67 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching Lithium Ion Traction Battery 2.61 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Keyless GO Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START ABS and Driveline Traction Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 72-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Aluminum-Alloy Sport Lane Departure Prevention w/Active Lane Control Lane Keeping Assist Lane Departure Prevention w/Active Lane Control Lane Departure Warning Dual Shift Mode Radio: INFINITI Studio On Wheels -inc: Bose Premium audio (+8 speakers, 14 total), Bose Centrepoint simulated surround, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System w/Lane Guidance and 3D building graphics, INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety, s... Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/driver's seat memory and power lumbar support Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Power/Regen, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Engine: 3.5L HEV DOHC 24 Valve V6 Aluminum-Alloy -inc: lithium-ion battery one-motor and two-clutch control

