2016 Infiniti Q50

148,000 KM

Details

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

Hybrid, AWD, Hybrid, BackUpCam, Navi, MoonRoof, KeylessGo

2016 Infiniti Q50

Hybrid, AWD, Hybrid, BackUpCam, Navi, MoonRoof, KeylessGo

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9607966
  • Stock #: 12056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12056
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, CLEAN, HYBRID, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL(PDC), MOONROOF, AWD, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH START, BLIND SPOT, DUAL SHIFT MODE, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED MIRRORS, HD RADIO, ONSTAR, KEYLESS GO, AC, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO NO/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TPMS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TURBO CHARGED POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DRIVER FOOT REST, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, SECURITY SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INT WOOD TRIM This 2016 INFINITI Q50 HYBRID, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2016 #INFINITI #SEDAN #Q50 #INFINITIQ50 #16Q50 Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
PERIMETER ALARM
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
67 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
2.61 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Keyless GO
Center Arm Rest
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
72-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Lane Departure Prevention w/Active Lane Control Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Prevention w/Active Lane Control Lane Departure Warning
Dual Shift Mode
Radio: INFINITI Studio On Wheels -inc: Bose Premium audio (+8 speakers, 14 total), Bose Centrepoint simulated surround, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System w/Lane Guidance and 3D building graphics, INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety, s...
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/driver's seat memory and power lumbar support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Power/Regen, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Engine: 3.5L HEV DOHC 24 Valve V6 Aluminum-Alloy -inc: lithium-ion battery one-motor and two-clutch control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-XXXX

1-877-378-8581

416-736-8880
