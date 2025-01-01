Menu
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - ONLY 56,000KM - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NIGHT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE - ATTENTION ASSIST - PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - LED DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - 18 AMG SPOKE WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 56,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

56,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAV-CAMERA

12297675

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAV-CAMERA

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB7GU140457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - ONLY 56,000KM - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NIGHT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE - ATTENTION ASSIST - PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - LED DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 56,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class